Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones Reportedly Finalizing Contract With CT Sun

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Jonquel Jones ready to run it back with the Connecticut Sun?

The free-agent superstar center is finalizing a contract with the Sun, Just Women Sports’ Rachel Galligan reported Wednesday, citing WNBA sources. Under terms of the deal, Jones reportedly would return to Connecticut on a team-friendly contract.

“… The multi-year deal she plans to sign with Connecticut is less than the ($228,094) supermax … giving the team more cap space to work with in free agency.”

Jones, 28, posted career-highs in points 19.4, rebounds (11.2) and minutes (31.7) last season, helping the Sun amass a 26-6 record in the regular season and reach the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs.

Among the host of honors she garnered in 2021 were appearances in the WNBA All-Star Game, the 2021 Associated Press WNBA Most Valuable Player and the (league-awarded) WNBA Most Valuable Player awards.

Should Jones sign a new contract with the Sun, the team will build around her in an effort to win the WNBA Finals for the first time.