Julian Edelman Joins Patriots In Solidarity For Frigid Wild Card Game

'Riding out the elements with my guys'

by

It’s a cold one in Buffalo.

The weather was one of the biggest storylines entering the NFL Wild Card matchup between the New England Patriots and Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Temperatures in Buffalo were around 7 degrees Fahrenheit — not accounting for wind chill — right before kickoff Saturday, and though he retired ahead of this season, former wide receiver Julian Edelman joined his old teammates in freezing solidarity all the way from Manhattan.

“Riding out the elements with my guys,” Edelman captioned a photo he posted pregame, showing him sitting outside in shorts and a T-shirt sitting in front of a television on an outdoor patio.

Edelman didn’t quite take things as far as David Andrews did, opting for a sleeveless shirt in warmups. Bills quarterback Josh Allen reportedly was going to go sleeveless during the game, but he ended up layering up for Buffalo’s first drive.

Cold is mental.

More NFL:

Julian Edelman Joins Patriots In Solidarity For Frigid Wild Card Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Previous Article

How Raiders Coach Rich Bisaccia Reacted To Official’s Incorrect Call
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Next Article

Mavericks Welcome Kristaps Porzingis Back to the Lineup Saturday

Picked For You

Related