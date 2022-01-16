Julian Edelman Joins Patriots In Solidarity For Frigid Wild Card Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a cold one in Buffalo.

The weather was one of the biggest storylines entering the NFL Wild Card matchup between the New England Patriots and Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Temperatures in Buffalo were around 7 degrees Fahrenheit — not accounting for wind chill — right before kickoff Saturday, and though he retired ahead of this season, former wide receiver Julian Edelman joined his old teammates in freezing solidarity all the way from Manhattan.

“Riding out the elements with my guys,” Edelman captioned a photo he posted pregame, showing him sitting outside in shorts and a T-shirt sitting in front of a television on an outdoor patio.

Riding out the elements with my guys #PatsBills pic.twitter.com/WLzZbBT54B — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 16, 2022

Edelman didn’t quite take things as far as David Andrews did, opting for a sleeveless shirt in warmups. Bills quarterback Josh Allen reportedly was going to go sleeveless during the game, but he ended up layering up for Buffalo’s first drive.

Cold is mental.