Julian Edelman Warns Rams After Tom Brady Gets Bloodied

Brady tends to play well when his temper gets ramped up

by

Tom Brady is human, after all.

Down 17-3 in the second quarter of an NFC divisional round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was gashed on the lip after a hit from Von Miller.

Brady visibly was cut from Miller’s helmet, much to his frustration. And with the Bucs needing to get their act together, Brady’s former teammate, Julian Edelman, warned the Los Angeles Rams about angering Brady.

The 44-year-old signal-caller was incensed with the no-call, and after barking at the referee as he ran down the field, Brady actually was the one who got penalized. That was the second of two suspect calls in the first half, with a ridiculous Ndamukong Suh taunting call being the other.

More NFL:

Magic's Gary Harris And Terrence Ross Ruled Out For Sunday vs. Bulls
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Previous Article

Hot Mic Catches Ndamukong Suh Reacting To Ridiculous Taunting Penalty
NFL: AFC Wild Card Playoffs-Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Next Article

Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon “Expected To Get A Lot Of Run” vs. Bills

Picked For You

Related