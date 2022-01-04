Mac Jones Loves This Unremarkable Christmas Gift From His Girlfriend

NESN Logo Sign In

You know those people who are nightmares to shop for during the holiday season? Well, Mac Jones is not one of those people.

You don’t need to get the New England Patriots quarterback a new Xbox, some unnecessary kitchen appliance or a fancy-schmancy piece of clothing. And you certainly don’t need to get him any Bitcoin — though he probably would welcome it.

No, all you need to get Jones is… a flashlight.

“Um, yeah, I mean, Christmas is great,” Jones said Monday during his “Merloni & Fauria” WEEI interview. “And, um, I got a new flashlight from my girlfriend.

” … I needed one for the house and she delivered.”

With co-hosts Christian Fauria and Loui Merloni laughing in disbelief, Jones added: “Yeah, we were fired up. It was great.”

In Jones’ defense, flashlights are pretty sweet. Definitely a must-have when it’s dark out.