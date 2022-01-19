Marcus Smart Cleared From NBA Protocols, Likely To Return Friday

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be getting reinforcements back in the very near future.

Celtics point guard Marcus Smart has been the latest Boston player to test positive for COVID-19 and enter the league’s health and safety protocols, but was cleared Wednesday.

That will put Smart at five total missed five games this season due to the virus but appears likely to return when the team hits the court at TD Garden on Friday night against the Portland Trailblazers. The Boston point guard was ruled out for the squad’s showdown with Hornets so he can ramp up his conditioning and get back to speed.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Marcus Smart (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT

Robert Williams (personal reasons) – OUT https://t.co/WIZuoj0Q3m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 19, 2022

The polarizing 27-year-old should provide a boost to red-hot Celtics with his return. On the season so far Smart is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team-high 5.3 assists per game.