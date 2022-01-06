Media Member Who Called Aaron Rodgers ‘Bad Guy’ Apologizes

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers may take home the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award this season, but he’s not going to have Hub Arkush’s vote.

Arkush is an executive editor of Pro Football Weekly and one of the 50 members of the media chosen by the Associated Press to vote on the league’s prestigious awards. On Tuesday Arkush spoke on 670 The Score and scathingly announced he wouldn’t be voting for Rodgers to take home the league’s highest award due to his wild COVID-19 beliefs and there has been an intense amount of backlash.

The story has turned into national news to the point that Rodgers himself even responded to it Wednesday and didn’t have anything nice to say. While Arkush didn’t take back what he said, he issued an apology Wednesday night to the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“I made a terrible mistake. It was completely my fault. There is no one else to blame, and I am here to try and apologize,” Arkush said in his statement. I own this and I couldn?t be more sorry.”

Rodgers currently is the odds-on favorite to take home the league’s MVP award but who knows what will happen when the voting actually takes place.