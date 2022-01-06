We Still Need One Damning Piece Of Evidence After Antonio Brown Statement

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown issued a lengthy and perhaps plausible statement Wednesday night, three days after he ran shirtless of the field at MetLife Stadium as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New York Jets.

The reasoning behind Brown’s departure had been widely speculated, but both sides now indicated Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told him to leave after Brown refused to re-enter the game. Brown on Wednesday referred to it as being cut, which Arians did verbally say immediately after the game, although he still remains on the team.

Brown’s camp has come out from the beginning and said the wideout did not feel healthy enough to return, despite being cleared by the team entering the Week 17 game. Arians has denied he had conversations with Brown about anything related to an injury immediately before Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves and departed the sideline and entered the tunnel. Ironically, Brown was doing jumping jacks and playing to the crowd in the end zone before disappearing from the public eye — which made initial reports about the injury a bit difficult to believe.

Well, Brown’s story indicating the injury as the source of his frustration with Arians gained more traction Wednesday with the statement. The wideout shared how the team knew about his ankle injury, and how he even exchanged texts with Arians before the game about said ailment.

Brown also added one crucial part that had been reported by the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday. The statement shared how Brown underwent an urgent MRI on Monday morning, which the statement said the Bucs did not know about.

“The MRI has been read by two top orthopedic surgeons in NYC, including Dr. Martin O?Malley at Hospital for Special Surgery,” the statement said.

That would be damning evidence to confirm Brown’s side of the, as it currently stands, he said vs. he said argument. If the injury is as severe as Brown expressed, it also would further paint the Bucs organization in a bad light.