Patrick Mahomes Made Promise To Tyreek Hill Late In Bills-Chiefs Thriller

When you need a big play in a big spot, sometimes you need to force the football into the hands of your best player.

That’s the way Patrick Mahomes looked at it late in Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it paid off for the Chiefs.

Standing on their own 36-yard line trailing the Bills by three with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes zipped a pass to Tyreek Hill right around midfield. The superstar speedster did the rest, bolting toward the right sideline before outracing Buffalo defenders all the way to the endzone. Hill even had enough space to throw up a peace sign as he delivered a go-ahead touchdown.

Moments before the clutch play, Mahomes made it abundantly clear to Hill that he was going to give him an opportunity to do something special.

“Ten! I’m coming to you, no matter what,” Hill recalled in a conversation with NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Little did we know the fireworks were just getting started. The Chiefs and the Bills combined to score 10 points in the final 1:02 of the game before the divisional-round contest went into overtime.

It was Kansas City’s other star pass-catcher, Travis Kelce, who did the honors in the extra frame, as his 8-yard touchdown grab sent the Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.