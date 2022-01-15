Patriots-Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild-Card Game Online, On TV

It’s game day in Buffalo.

The Bills and New England Patriots are set to square off in a wild-card matchup that will mark the third time the two teams have played each other this season. Game-time temperatures are expected to be in the low single digits, presenting significant challenges to both teams.

If the Patriots win, their divisional-round opponent will depend on what happens Sunday between the Chiefs and Steelers. If Kansas City wins, New England will travel to Tennessee and face the Titans next weekend. If Pittsburgh pulls off an upset, the Patriots will visit the winner of Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s how to watch Saturday night’s playoff game between the Patriots and Bills:

When: Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+