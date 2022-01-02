Damien Harris Can Make Patriots History In Game Against Jaguars

Harris would need 100 rushing yards

by

Is Damien Harris the best Patriots running back since Corey Dillon?

You certainly could make that case, and the third-year pro has an opportunity Sunday to do something no Patriots running back has done since Dillon’s first season in New England.

Harris has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in each of his last two games: Week 13 against the Bills and Week 16 against Buffalo. As pointed out by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, if Harris eclipses 100 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, he’ll become the first Patriots back to rush for at least 100 yards in three consecutive games since Dillon in 2004.

Dillon finished that season with a team-record 1,635 rushing yards to go along with 12 touchdowns in 15 games. Harris entered Sunday’s action with 857 yards and 12 TDs in 13 games.

New England’s franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season is 18, set by LeGarrette Blount in 2016.

