Patriots Downgrade Dont’a Hightower To Out Ahead Of Game Vs. Dolphins

Hightower is dealing with a knee issue

The Patriots have a big Week 18 game against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, and they will need to take on their division foe without one of their star linebackers.

New England downgraded Dont’a Hightower to out when it takes on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium for its regular-season finale. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Hightower is dealing with a knee injury, but this could give Hightower “a bit more healthy leading into the playoffs.”

The Patriots already clinched a playoff berth, but whether they win or lose depends on where exactly they’ll fall in the AFC seedings.

New England also will be without Kyle Dugger.

Kickoff for Patriots-Dolphins is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

