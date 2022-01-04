What Mic’d-Up Patriots Said To Kristian Wilkerson After His First TD Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

Kristian Wilkerson clearly has the support of his Patriots teammates.

The 2020 undrafted free agent enjoyed a breakout performance Sunday, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in New England’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilkerson left some plays on the field, including a potential third touchdown, but he nevertheless made the most of his opportunity, which came at the expense of embattled 2019 first-rounder N’Keal Harry.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a “Sights & Sounds” video from the big win. The clip includes footage of mic’d-up players reacting to Wilkerson’s first NFL touchdown grab.

Take a look:

All about us.



Sights & sounds from the sidelines of Sunday's win. pic.twitter.com/gSSmedNbsM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 4, 2022

So, has Wilkerson earned a second shot, or will Harry be active for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins? We’ll find out shortly before kickoff.

Either way, the Patriots should do whatever they can to win that game, as it could have major playoff ramifications, despite New England already having clinched a playoff spot.