Here’s Updated Patriots Playoff Picture Ahead Of Kickoff Against Dolphins

We still have no idea of where the Patriots will be next weekend.

New England will be in a playoff game, as it no longer has a shot at the AFC’s top seed, but its wild card round opponent is yet to be determined. That said, the Patriots’ playoff picture became somewhat clearer after Sunday’s early afternoon action in the AFC.

The Cleveland Browns beat the undermanned Cincinnati Bengals, while the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a stunning upset of the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers earned a hard-fought win over the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Because of those results, the following is true for the Patriots in terms of their potential playoff seedings and first-round matchups:

— Patriots beat Dolphins, Bills beat Jets: New England is the fifth seed and travels to Cincy.

— Patriots beat Dolphins, Bills lose to Jets, Raiders and Chargers don’t tie: New England gets third seed and hosts Buffalo.

— Patriots beat Dolphins, Bills lose to Jets, Raiders and Chargers do tie: New England gets third seed and hosts Los Angeles.