How Patriots Could Face Each Potential AFC Playoff Team In First Round

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots soon will play their first playoff game in over two years, but which team will New England face?

Ahead of Week 18, there are no teams locked into specific playoff seeds in the AFC — including the Patriots. And while it still is possible for New England to claim the top spot and the coveted first-round bye, it’s far more likely than not that the Patriots will be playing in the AFC Wild Card round. They’ll have to go on the road unless they beat Miami this weekend and Buffalo falls to the New York Jets.

Four other AFC teams already have clinched postseason spots, with five others vying to fill the remaining two openings this weekend. And the Patriots theoretically could face any one of them in the first round.

So, let’s break down how New England could wind up with each of the nine hypothetical matchups after the dust settles in Week 18. There are multiple ways for New England to see each opponent in the wild card round, but, with a couple of exceptions, let’s keep it to one scenario apiece for the sake of avoiding headaches.

We’ll break this into segments, starting with an AFC East rival.

Buffalo Bills

The numbers say this is the Patriots’ most likely first-round matchup. So, New Englanders might want to prepare themselves for another rematch with the Bills. New England will be at Buffalo in Round 1 if the following happens this weekend:

— Patriots beat Dolphins

— Bills beat Jets

(Note: This matchup also could happen, with New England hosting, if the Patriots win the Bills lose and the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars.)