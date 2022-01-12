Patriots Bring Back Receiver On Futures Contract Before NFL Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots want another look at Malcolm Perry.

The Patriots on Tuesday signed the 24-year-old wide receiver to a reserve/future contract, according to the NFL transaction wire. Perry won’t be eligible to play in the postseason, but this deal sets him up to compete for a roster spot in OTAs and training camp.

New England claimed Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins after roster cutdown day in September, but he was released in November without appearing in a game for the Patriots. He went on to spend a month on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad before being cut Dec. 28.

A highly productive option quarterback at Navy, Perry was selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games as a rookie, catching nine passes on 13 targets for 92 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for 5 yards and returning one punt for 12 yards.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Perry said the Patriots “showed the most interest” in him during the pre-draft process. He had “quite a few” conversations with head coach Bill Belichick, who has strong familial ties to the Naval Academy.

The Patriots are preparing to visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.