Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Received Interview Request From This Team

Jerod Mayo is on Denver’s radar as the Broncos search for their next head coach.

The Broncos on Monday requested to interview the New England Patriots inside linebackers coach for their head-coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the interview request, which came one day after Denver officially fired Vic Fangio. Fangio went 19-30 in his three seasons as head coach.

Mayo is in just his third season as a coach at any level, but the former Patriots linebacker has been lauded for his leadership and recently appeared on multiple media-produced head-coaching watch lists. The 35-year-old reportedly impressed in an interview with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and has said on multiple occasions that his goal is to be a head coach.

“I definitely aspire to be a head coach in this league,” Mayo said in November. “At the same time, I would say I’m really focused on this season. We’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”

The Patriots are preparing to visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. It’s unclear if they will allow Mayo to interview ahead of that game.

The Broncos interviewed Patriots personnel man Dave Ziegler for their open general manager position in 2021, but Ziegler ultimately opted to remain with New England, taking a promotion to replace Nick Caserio as director of player personnel.