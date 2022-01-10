Nine Thoughts On Patriots-Bills Round 3 Ahead Of Wild-Card Playoff

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night in the wild-card round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. Here are nine early thoughts on that matchup:

1. The No. 6 seed Patriots and third-seeded Bills split the regular-season series, with each team winning on the road.

New England braved gale-force wilds to win 14-10 in Buffalo in Week 13, rushing 46 times for 222 yards and getting game-saving pass breakups from Adrian Phillips and Myles Bryant in the final minutes. And, in the most notable stat to come out of that game, rookie quarterback Mac Jones attempted just three total passes, the second-fewest by any team since the AFL-NFL merger. The Bills seemed on the verge of collapse after that loss, but after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week, they rebounded and closed out the regular season with four straight wins.

Buffalo got its revenge three weeks later, winning 33-21 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots staged a late rally and trailed by just five with less than eight minutes remaining, but they could not keep pace with the Bills’ offense, which reached the red zone on all seven of its non-kneeldown possessions. QB Josh Allen played arguably the best game of his career, and the Patriots failed to capitalize on his few slip-ups, like J.C. Jackson’s dropped fourth-quarter interception. New England also lost a key matchup in the secondary, with reserve Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie (11 catches, 125 yards, one touchdown) torching Bryant for several key first downs.

The Patriots are reeling entering the playoffs, scattering three late-season losses around a blowout win over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills ranked first in the NFL in points allowed per game during the regular season. The Patriots were second. Both ranked in the top six in scoring offense (third and sixth, respectively). Buffalo also led the league in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA, with New England ranking fourth. Offensively, the Patriots were ninth in DVOA, and the Bills were 10th.

2. Which Allen will show up Saturday night?