Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Lands On 2021 List Of Head-Coaching Candidates

NESN Logo Sign In

Jerod Mayo earned an NFL head-coaching interview in just his second season as a coach at any level. It might not take him much longer to land a top job.

Mayo, the former New England Patriots linebacker who now serves as the team’s inside linebackers coach, appeared Wednesday on the annual watch list of rising head-coaching candidates (under age 45) complied by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero called the 35-year-old Mayo “a legitimate candidate” and said the Philadelphia Eagles “came away impressed with his rare leadership traits” when they interviewed him late last season.

A captain during his playing days, Mayo now helps coordinate New England’s defense alongside head coach Bill Belichick and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick. That defense ranks second in the NFL in points allowed and fifth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA entering Week 11, playing a vital role in the Patriots’ current four-game win streak.

“His pedigree and makeup are intriguing,” Pelissero wrote.

Mayo, who retired after the 2015 season, hasn’t hidden his head-coaching aspirations.

“Yeah, I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach,” he said in August. “But (right now, I’m) really focused on this team. And we have a great head coach here in New England. But that is the goal. That is the goal. I think I could do it — well, I should say I know I can do it. I’m just waiting for my chance to really come to fruition.”