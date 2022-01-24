Rams Really Worried 49ers Fans Will Buy Up NFC Championship Game Tickets

NESN Logo Sign In

San Francisco 49ers fans apparently aren’t really welcome on the home turf of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are pulling out all the stops in an effort to prevent 49ers fans from attending the NFC Championship Game, which will take place Sunday at SoFi Stadium. After booking their place in the penultimate game of the season Sunday, the Rams immediately restricted ticket sales to residents of the greater Los Angeles region, according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi, per Pro Football Focus.

The Rams are already restricting NFC Championship game ticket sales to only those living in Los Angeles ?



The Rams are trying to avoid a repeat of Week 18, in which 49ers fans came to SoFi Stadium in droves and roared their team to an overtime win over the hosts.

The stakes are even higher this time around, so Los Angeles is doing what it can to preserve a home-field advantage.

The NorCal vs. SoCal rivalry is an old one, yet somehow the Rams are managing to turn up the heat several notches with this move.