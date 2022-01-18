Relive Bruins Legend Rick Middleton’s Number Retirement Ceremony

NESN Logo Sign In

As Willie O’Ree has his number retired Tuesday night, it’s a good time to relive the last ceremony.

Back on Nov. 29, 2018, Boston Bruins legend Rick Middleton watched his number 16 get raised up to the rafters.

The ceremony was a long time coming for Middleton, which is something that O’Ree can appreciate as well as he prepares to watch his number 22 get raised up.

For more on Middleton’s number retirement, check out the video above from “Bruins Pregame Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.