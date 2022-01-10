Urho Vaakanainen’s Path To Becoming NHLer Reminiscent Of Jakub Zboril’s

NESN Logo Sign In

If searching for a reason to be optimistic about Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, look no further than Jakub Zboril.

Vaakanainen is set to play in his second NHL game of the season Monday when the Boston Bruins face the Washington Capitals. Vaakanainen played in Saturday’s thumping of the Tampa Bay Lightning with Charlie McAvoy out, and did enough to justify another opportunity with the big club.

It has taken a while for Vaakanainen to find his footing at the NHL level. When the Bruins used a first-round pick on him in 2017, they seemed to envision the smooth-skating, two-way defenseman one day forming a shutdown top pairing with Charlie McAvoy that not only was sound in their own end, but could also create offense from the blue line.

So far, that hasn’t happened. Vaakanainen is down on the organizational depth chart, still fighting to be one of the first defensive call-ups from Providence when needed. But writing off Vaakanainen at this point would be silly and shortsighted.

Think back to Zboril, who played in two NHL games during the 2018-19 season. He seemed uncomfortable, and after getting sent down wasn’t called up again. But he kept baking in the minors, blossoming into Providence’s top defenseman before getting a new opportunity at the start of the 2021 season (wen he was 23, about to turn 24). He became a full-time NHL player at that point, and, up until sustaining a season ending injury last month, was getting better with each game.

So, as Bruce Cassidy watches Vaakanainen develop as an NHL player, he can’t help but think of Zboril.

“Well I haven’t seen a lot, obviously, since he only played the one game,” Cassidy said Monday over Zoom. “It’s word of mouth in Providence how he’s become a better pro, preparing himself in practice, consistency in just being there every night ready to play. I think a lot of players go through that, we saw that with Zboril is a good example of a guy I thought became a better pro as he got older. The things that make you a better pro are using practice time to your advantage, if you’re not playing if you’re up here, using it to your advantage. if you are playing down in Providence. Mentally getting yourself ready to be a difference-maker every night on what you do best.