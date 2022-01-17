NFL Playoffs: Updated Postseason Picture After Chiefs End Weekend Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

We officially know the four teams who will be competing next weekend in the AFC divisional round while the final NFC contender will be determined Monday night.

The fifth-seeded Arizona Cardinals will travel to the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams with the winner earning the eighth and final divisional round bid.

The AFC competition got started Saturday as the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals advanced past the fifth-seeded Las Vegas Raiders and the third-seeded Buffalo Bills dominated the sixth-seeded New England Patriots. The second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs put together a decisive 42-21 win over the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night to round out the conference.

Here’s how the AFC divisional round will look:

Saturday, Jan. 22: Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 23: Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

The NFC, again, hasn’t been completely determined, but we do have a pretty good idea who will play who in the divisional round. That’s because the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers upset the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys and the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

With that, here’s a look at the NFC playoff picture going forward: