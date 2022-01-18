Why Bruce Arians Doesn’t Regret Smacking Bucs Player On Helmet

NESN Logo Sign In

If you wanted to give Bruce Arians the benefit of the doubt for putting his hands on one of his players Sunday, you could have argued the Buccaneers coach was acting on impulse.

But when given the opportunity to hold himself accountable Monday, Arians effectively defended his actions.

Speaking with the media one day after Tampa Bay’s wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Arians was asked if he regrets smacking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet.

“No, and I’ve seen enough dumb,” Arians told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

While neither NFL nor the NFLPA has issued an official statement on Arians’ action, the situation is “being handled,” according to PFT.