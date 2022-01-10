Why Did Brandon Staley Call Timeout In Overtime Of Chargers-Raiders?!

NESN Logo Sign In

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will be second-guessed for at least two decisions that took place in Sunday’s loss against the Las Vegas Raiders with many believing his second miscue resulted not only in Week 18 loss, but ultimately served as the reason Los Angeles was eliminated from the postseason.

Staley, questionably, called a timeout with 38 seconds left and Las Vegas having a third-and-four at the Los Angeles 46-yard line. The Raiders appeared content with letting the clock run as a tie game would have earned both Las Vegas and Los Angeles a playoff berth.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted the timeout Staley took, which allowed Las Vegas to regroup on the sideline ahead of their third-down conversion, impacted how the hosts played out the final 38 seconds. There was speculation that running back Austin Ekeler was told the same thing after the game.

“It definitely did, obviously,” Carr said.

He also added: “We knew, no matter what, we didn’t want a tie. We wanted to win the football game.”

The Raiders converted that third-and-four on a 10-yard run by Josh Jacobs and then watched the clocked tick down until two seconds were left on the clock.

Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 47-yard, game-winning field goal to eliminate the Chargers from the playoffs.