Why Rob Gronkowski Actually Was Happy About 2017 Patriots Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

How unhappy was Rob Gronkowski during the 2017 New England Patriots season? So unhappy that he actually celebrated a midseason suspension.

The former Patriots tight end reflects on that year during Episode 8 of Tom Brady’s “Man in the Arena” docuseries, which premieres Tuesday on ESPN+.

“That was a time where Gronk was getting called for a lot of penalties,” Brady says. “Every time Gronk would touch someone, they would throw a flag on Gronk. But then, at the same time, they could drape their arms all over him and not get called for any penalties. … Our own team started getting on Gronk for that, and Gronk was like, ‘I’m just trying to play ball.’ “

Gronkowski’s frustration boiled over during a Week 13 win in Buffalo. After cornerback Tre’Davious White got away with a hold on an interception, Gronkowski speared him while he was on the ground, leaving White with a concussion.

“I would do, like, a little push-off and they would throw a flag on me,” Gronkowski says. “So I was like, ‘Huh?’ … I got no help. The referee’s just like, ‘Yeah, you’re just bigger, so we’re just going to let it be.’

“Finally, in that Buffalo Bills game, I was just getting held again. Going in on the in route, I got held. Coming back out, held me. And boom, there was no flag. Just right there, I just lost it, and right when I was going down, I was like, ‘Oh, shoot. I shouldn’t be doing this.’ I swear, when I was going down, I let up.”

Gronkowski publicly apologized after the game, but he was hit with a one-game suspension. The ban was costly for the Patriots — without their star tight end, they lost to the Miami Dolphins the following week, going 0-for-11 on third down — but downright therapeutic for Gronkowski.