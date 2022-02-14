Michael Thomas Among Those Ripping Eli Apple After Corner Gets Shredded

NESN Logo Sign In

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was in coverage on two of the Rams’ three touchdowns during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI while also being called for a crucial defensive pass interference penalty that led to the game-winning score as Los Angeles earned a 23-20 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Apple interfered with Kupp on first-and-goal from the Cincinnati 4-yard line and then gave up the game-winner to the Super Bowl MVP just two plays later. The Bengals corner was pantsed early on in the game, too, on LA’s second touchdown of the game, the first by Kupp. Kupp got behind Apple, who fell for the play action, and hauled in an early touchdown to give the Rams a 13-3 lead.

The poor performance from the loudmouth cornerback had many taking shots at him after the Bengals were handed the defeat.

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas, a former teammate of Apple, was chief among them.

Eli going to eli — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 14, 2022

Thomas wasn’t to be outshined by fellow Saints teammate Ceedy Duce.

That?s a big apple to eat ? — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

All I see is Apple Pack or this burnt toast pic on Twitter?. ????? — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

Apple previously ruffled some feathers with a pair of Chiefs receivers following the AFC Championship Game in which Cincinnati advanced past Kansas City. Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, who was one of those receivers, then used Super Bowl Sunday to get the last laugh.

@EliApple It?s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day ? but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ?? pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

It will be a tough performance for Apple to live down, but we’re confident he’ll come out talking trash one way or the other.

