Austin Watson Will Have Hearing After Late Hit On Jack Ahcan In Bruins-Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

Austin Watson will be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Senators forward laid a late, high hit on Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan in the first period of Boston’s 2-0 win against Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

Ahcan went to play the puck near the Senators’ net, dumped it behind him before catching Watson’s hit to the head. Watson was given a two-minute interference penalty.

Shortly after the game, the DPoS revealed Watson will have a hearing. It’s unclear when it will take place.

Watson was suspended for the first 27 games of the 2018-19 season by the NHL due to “unacceptable off-ice conduct” stemming from a domestic assault incident. He also was suspended in January 2019 for alcohol abuse and was placed into the NHL/NHLPA substance abuse and behavioral health program.