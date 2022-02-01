Black History Month: Growing Appreciation For Willie O’Ree Reflects Larger Cultural Changes

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps it’s fitting Willie O’Ree didn’t know he had made history when he became the first Black player to appear in an NHL game. After all, history needs time to work its magic.

Although O’Ree blazed that icy trail Jan. 18, 1958, the sports world has taken generations to appreciate fully the significance of his brief presence in the league. He posted modest stats in the two NHL seasons he played, both of which he spent with the Boston Bruins in 1957-58 and 1960-61. However, he also paved the way for future players of all stripes to chase their hockey dreams and continues to inspire players to do just that.

O’Ree didn’t realize he was the NHL’s first Black player until he read about it the next day in a newspaper. Hockey and the rest of the world barely celebrated him in the following years: He toiled in relative obscurity on and off the ice for the next 40 years, as the NHL didn’t commemorate his achievement formally until 1998.

So what changed?

Well, the world did, in a sense, and its sports reflect shifts in perceptions of the role race plays in the lives of those who live, work and play in the United States and Canada. O’Ree’s rise from relative obscurity to legendary status — the Bruins retired his No. 22 jersey last month, and U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation awarding O’Ree with a Congressional Gold Medal into law Monday — is unique in that it has taken place 60-plus years after he made history and 50-plus years after he last skated in a professional game.

The ongoing so-called “reckoning” with race in the United States and Canada certainly has something to due with the fierce urgency O’Ree, 86, is receiving his long-overdue flowers. Are the U.S. government and NHL community trying to make up for overlooking a person many describe as “the Jackie Robinson of hockey” for so long? Maybe.