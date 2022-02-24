Brad Marchand Reveals Reason For Absence, Announces Birth Of Daughter

NESN Logo Sign In

When Brad Marchand wasn’t on the ice for Wednesday’s practice in Seattle, it raised some eyebrows.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy clarified later that he was out for a family matter — and a good one at that. But when Marchand joined the team Thursday ahead of their game against the Kraken, he revealed more information about what kept him behind on the east coast.

Marchand told reporters Thursday that he and his wife welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rue.

“I didn’t travel because my wife was having a baby back home,” he explained, as seen on team-provided video. “The team allowed me to stay and kind of transition her from the hospital to the house and kind of get situated.”

The winger confirmed everyone was “fully healthy.”

Marchand is set to return to the ice Thursday after a six-game suspension, which he unsuccessfully appealed. Puck drop for Bruins-Kraken is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.