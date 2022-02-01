Brian Flores Issues Statement After Suing NFL For Racial Discrimination

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Flores potentially is forgoing professional growth in favor of spearheading industry-wide change.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach on Tuesday filed a class-action lawsuit in which he accuses the NFL of racial discrimination in various forms. The suit is wide-ranging and specifically implicates against the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.

(You can click here to read our breakdown of the lawsuit, including how alleged texts from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be used against the Giants, whom Flores accuses of conducting a sham interview to satisfy the NFL’s “Rooney Rule.”)

Flores issued a statement shortly after news of the lawsuit broke. You can read it below, via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores wrote. “In making the decision to file the class-action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

And here’s a statement from the Giants:

? ?Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.? — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 1, 2022

Follow NESN.com for more updates, including potential statements from Belichick and the Patriots, as this story develops.