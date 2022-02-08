Bruce Cassidy Hopeful Fully Healthy Bruins Roster Will Create Competition, Motivation

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins return to action Tuesday after a week away due to the NHL All-Star break, and they have health working in their favor.

The forward group is completely healthy, and while that’s good news for the Bruins, it means there will be healthy scratches for players who have been playing well.

Tuesday will be Anton Blidh’s turn to sit as Nick Foligno returns to the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Bruins have a tough schedule ahead, so having a full roster will be crucial and beneficial should injury occur or someone contracts COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he believes this will create some healthy competition within the lineup in order to make the team better in the long run.

“Guys got away, we had an extended run there of a lot of hockey, a good break for them, the physical part of it” Cassidy told reporters Tuesday. “I think mentally, they were in a good place, their game was going well.

“Some good opponents coming up. Obviously, Pittsburgh played well in January, Carolina continues to play well, (and) Ottawa’s turned the corner a little. A good test for us all week. But one at a time. This is the healthiest we’ve been. Up front, all 14 guys are eligible to play, whether it’s COVID or injury. Create a little competition in the lineup, see if that makes us better, too.”

The Bruins sit fourth in the Atlantic Division, but if they want to try to gain some ground on the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs, a healthy roster will be crucial. If everyone can play to their ability and play harder as extra motivation to not get scratched, the Bruins could put themselves in a good spot in the division.