Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are trying to surge out of a break again as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bruce Cassidy will have the services of Erik Haula at his disposal Tuesday at TD Garden when the Bruins host the Penguins. Haula had been in COVID-19 protocol prior to the NHL All-Star break, but the week off has given him time to reintegrate himself into the squad. He’ll center Boston’s second line, with his return moving Tomas Nosek back to the middle of the fourth line.

Having overcome lower- and upper-body injuries he suffered late last month, Nick Foligno is set to return to action as the fourth-line left wing, joining Nosek and Curtis Lazar on that unit.

Connor Clifton likely will be back in the lineup as Derek Forbert’s partner on Boston’s third defensive pairing. Clifton replaces Urho Vaakanainen, who suffered a nasty injury last week against the Seattle Kraken.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start at goaltender for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark will be his backup.

NESN will air Bruins versus Penguins in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Penguins: