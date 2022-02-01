Bucs Share Tom Brady Tribute Video After QB Announces Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

We finally heard it from the horse’s mouth Tuesday morning: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

Less than 24 hours after Brady expressed uncertainty on his podcast about his football future, the quarterback released a lengthy statement about his retirement to his social media channels. The multi-page post did not mention the New England Patriots in any capacity, but Brady did offer a multi-faceted shoutout to the Buccaneers, who shared a TB12 tribute video shortly after the announcement was published.

The video, which runs for two minutes and 23 seconds, includes some of the future Hall of Famer’s most memorable moments in a Tampa Bay uniform as well as testimonials from some of his now-former teammates.

Forever a part of Buccaneers history.



Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. ? pic.twitter.com/XkMON0SY8j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

Although his Tampa Bay tenure was limited to two seasons, Brady will go down as one of the more important figures in the history of the franchise. The legendary signal-caller established new standards in his first season with the Bucs, which concluded with the organization’s second Super Bowl championship.