Check Out List Of 11 Finalists For 2022 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

NESN Logo Sign In

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday announced the 11 finalists for the Class of 2022, with a star-studded group of first-time nominees joining several returners on the ballot.

Manu Ginobli, an Olympic gold medalist (2004 for Argentina) who won four NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs, is a first-time nominee. So too is Lindsay Whalen, who played for the Connecticut Sun prior to winning four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx. Now the head coach of the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team, the two-time Olympic gold medalist finished her WNBA career as the winningest player in league history.

Former Boston Celtics player Chauncey Billups, who currently coaches the Portland Trail Blazers, was announced as a nominee in December but did not crack the list of finalists.

Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists

Leta Andrews

Swin Cash

Michael Cooper

Hugh Evans

Manu Ginobili

Tim Hardaway

Bob Huggins

Marques Johnson

George Karl

Marianne Stanley

Lindsay Whalen

The Class of 2022 will be announced in April, with the induction ceremony scheduled for early September in Springfield, Mass.