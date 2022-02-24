Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Makes Free Agency Case For Himself On Twitter

NESN Logo Sign In

Chandler Jones is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and he’s not afraid to state his case.

Jones is set to hit free agency — unless he’s franchise tagged for the second time in his career — after spending the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots and, most recently, the Arizona Cardinals.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to toss his resume out there, and it certainly is impressive.

Teams are able to start negotiating with agents of unrestricted free agents March 14, but players can’t actually be signed until March 16 when the 2021 league year ends.

Spotrac projects the 31-year-old to nab a contract in the ballpark of three years at an average annual value around $14.5 million. That number certainly isn’t surprising with the production he’s been able to amass throughout his career so far.

Maybe even a reunion with the Patriots even could make sense for the right price, but all in all he’s about to get paid.