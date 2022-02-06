Dennis Schroder Rumors: Celtics Have Two Trade Offers For Guard

NESN Logo Sign In

The worst-kept secret in the NBA is that Dennis Schroder is available for the right price.

The Boston Celtics landed the veteran point guard on a cheap deal over the offseason, making him a highly-valuable trade asset this season.

At this point, it would be more likely than not that Schroder gets traded before the NBA trade deadline. And according to The Action Network’s Matt Moore, two Eastern Conference contenders already have made offers for Schroder.

“There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls,” Moore wrote in a story published Sunday.

The Celtics still have time to weigh offers and see if anyone else wants to try making a deal. Holding a bidding war for Schroder could be big for the Celtics from a long-term standpoint, even if dealing the 28-year-old might not make them better in the short-term.

The NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.