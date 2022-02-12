‘Everbody’s Coming Together’ As Celtics Win Seventh Straight Game

NESN Logo Sign In

If you had said a few months ago that the Boston Celtics could make a deep playoff run, you’d probably get laughed at.

But it’s starting to look like they really can.

The Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA and extended their win streak to seven with an exciting win over the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden on Friday night. With the win the Celtics now are 9-1 over their last 10 games and are just 4 1/2 games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.

Celtics point guard Marcus Smart stuffed the stat sheet in Boston’s win over Denver finishing the night with 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.

After the game he discussed what has changed with the squad with Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugard on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

“Everybody’s coming together,” Smart said. “We’re finding our own and we’re putting it in as a group and we’re letting it mesh the right way. Everybody’s trusting in one another, believing in one another and we just got to continue to keep it going.”

Boston consistently was inconsistent throughout the first few months of the season. It didn’t help that the Celtics’ rotation was changing on an almost daily basis due to a massive outbreak of COVID-19 as well as a multitude of injuries.