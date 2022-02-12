Joel Embiid Takes Not-So-Subtle Shot At Ben Simmons After Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA world was flipped on its head Thursday.

The trade deadline came and went and there were deals aplenty with the biggest of the day coming between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers revolving around James Harden and Ben Simmons.

Simmons notably hasn’t touched the court this season due to a strife between he and the organization. Harden and the Nets also were growing a part for many reasons and after plenty of rumors, the two sides agreed to the deal.

76ers star center Joel Embiid took a not-so-subtle shot at his former running mate Friday night after Philadelphia’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, courtesy of Bucks County Courier Times columnist Tom Moore.

#Sixers star center Joel Embiid on ?not getting it done? with Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/KdwlpbLqfY — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) February 12, 2022

It doesn’t sound like this drama is ending any time soon. The Nets hit the road to take on the 76ers on March 10 and it can’t come soon enough.