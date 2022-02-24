FOX Reportedly Will Consider These Candidates To Replace Troy Aikman

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Buck reportedly will have a new partner in the broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season.

Buck’s longtime partner, Troy Aikman, is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN, according to a New York Post report. Aikman, who also was rumored to be in the mix for a broadcast job with Amazon, reportedly will join the Worldwide Leader’s “Monday Night Football” team.

According to The Post’s Andrew Marchand, FOX will look both in house and outside of the company as it tries to fill the void left behind by Aikman.

“It will consider its No. 2 analyst Greg Olsen, (Sean) McVay, Sean Payton and, in a twist, could try to trade for NBC’s Drew Brees, according to sources,” Marchand wrote. “Brees, who is in NBC’s studio, is also a candidate for Amazon on Thursday nights.

“Fox will also wait if a mystery candidate, someone not apparent right now, arises. 49ers GM and ex-TV game analyst John Lynch could fall into this category for either Amazon or Fox.”

Marchand also reports FOX would have interest in Tom Brady if the recently retired quarterback wanted to try his hand in television, but TB12 reportedly “has shown no indication” of wanting to take on such work.