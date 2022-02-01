How Buccaneers Can Replace Tom Brady After Quarterback’s Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady restored the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to NFL prominence. Now, he’s riding off into the sunset.

Where do the Bucs go from here? How will they replace the quarterback who brought them a Super Bowl championship in 2020 and then played at an MVP level in 2021?

Right now, that’s anyone’s guess.

Let’s take a look at Tampa Bay’s potential paths forward as Brady heads into retirement:

Internal options

The Bucs used a second-round pick last spring on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, a well-built, old-school passer in the Ben Roethlisberger mold. Would Trask be ready to step in next season if Brady steps away? Who knows. He wasn’t active for a single game this season, serving as Tampa’s QB3 behind Brady and journeyman Blaine Gabbert.

To go from a full-blown redshirt to a Week 1 starting job would be a tough ask for any signal-caller, especially one who entered the league with real questions about his NFL potential.

The 32-year-old Gabbert hasn’t started more than eight games in a season since 2012 and will be a free agent in March. Practice squad QB Ryan Griffin — best known for chaperoning an inebriated Brady at last year’s Bucs Super Bowl parade — also is an impending free agent.