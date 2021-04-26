Kyle Trask To Patriots? Evaluating QB’s Potential Fit In New England

Interesting fact: Trask didn’t start a single varsity game in high school. He played behind future Houston and Miami QB D’Eriq King (he’ll be a senior with the Hurricanes next season) in high school but still went 95-for-132 for 1,545 yards with 18 total touchdowns and no interceptions as a junior and senior.

Trask once again found himself at second-string behind an eventual NFL prospect at Florida when he backed up Feleipe Franks in 2017, 2018 and four games into the 2019 season when Franks went down and Trask took over.

Trask went 237-for-354 (66.9 percent) for 2,941 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior then took a massive step forward in 2020 as a senior when he was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Trask was viewed as the consensus No. 6 quarterback prospect in the draft behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones until a disastrous Cotton Bowl that saw Florida’s top three pass-catchers — wide receiver Kadarius Toney, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Trevon Grimes — opt out of the game. The Gators’ No. 4 receiver, Jacob Copeland, also missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trask went 16-of-28 for 158 yards and threw three of the eight interceptions he registered during the 2020 season in that game against Oklahoma. Trask definitely missed Toney, Pitts, Grimes and Copeland. He also didn’t play well in that game, and it raised the question to what level he was helped out by his pass-catchers in 2020.

Now Trask is in the mix with other Day 2 quarterback prospects Kellen Mond (Texas A&M) and Davis Mills (Stanford) to be the sixth passer off the board. The Patriots, picking 15th, might not have a chance at one of the top five quarterbacks without giving up the farm to move up in the draft. So, they might be stuck taking a second-tier option in the second or third round.

Pitts (43 catches, 770 yards, 12 touchdowns) is the best tight end in the draft and could be a Top 5 pick. Toney (70 catches, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns) would likely be a first-round pick without some off-field issues. Grimes (38 catches, 589 yards, nine touchdowns) is projected to be a late-round pick. Trask was helped by his weapons more than any quarterback in the 2021 class other than Mac Jones. He finished first among the top nine quarterbacks (Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Lance, Jones, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Stanford’s Davis Mills and Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman) in the draft in catches that required adjustments, according to Derrik Klassen of Football Outsiders and NBC Sports Edge. That’s not entirely surprising, since Pitts (and Grimes to a certain extent) regularly pulled down circus catches. If Trask put it up there, Pitts likely came down with it.

Among the top 13 quarterbacks, however, Trask ranked fourth (behind Fields, Newman and Wilson) in air yards. Only 42.2 percent of Trask’s passing yards came after the catch. Florida’s rushing attack ranked 96th in the FBS, and its offensive line didn’t feature as many top draft prospects as Alabama, BYU, Ohio State, Stanford and Texas A&M.

Trask finished seventh in PFF’s adjusted completion percentage metric and sixth in average depth of target among the top 13 QBs.

We ran numbers combining accuracy rate, depth of target, turnover-worthy play rate and big-time throw rate (all data via PFF), and Trask finished fifth behind Wilson, Fields, Jones and Lance among the top 13 QBs in all of them: