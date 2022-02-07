How Mac Jones’ Patriots Teammates Reacted To QB’s Pro Bowl Griddy

NESN Logo Sign In

The wheels and dance moves Mac Jones showed off during Sunday’s 2022 Pro Bowl were a source of great entertainment for his New England Patriots teammates.

A number of Patriots players sounded off on Twitter after Jones sprinted 71 yards for a touchdown (which didn’t officially count) and then hit the Griddy in the end zone late in the first Pro Bowl appearance of his young career.

Several more weighed in on Instagram, with fellow Pro Bowler Matthew Judon taking an opportunity to roast the rookie quarterback.

“I think he fumbled at the inch yr line,” Judon wrote.