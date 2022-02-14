Jarrett Allen (Not Jaylen Brown) To Replace James Harden As NBA All-Star

NBA commissioner Adam Silver chose Allen as an alternate

Jaylen Brown had Boston Celtics teammates campaigning that he should be the player to replace James Harden at the NBA All-Star Game, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that wouldn’t be the case Monday.

Silver, who choses the injury replacements if a player can’t attend the NBA All-Star Game, decided that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen would replace Harden in the annual event. The 2022 NBA All-Star festivities will be held in Cleveland.

Allen, a first-time selection, will play for Team LeBron.

Brown previously had a chance to replace Kevin Durant as an NBA All-Star alternate but was passed up for that selection by Silver, as well.

Brown, who was a NBA All-Star last season, previously shared how, while he wanted to be included, wouldn’t be losing any sleep over the decision.

The NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

