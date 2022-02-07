Jaylen Brown Downplays Apparent Wrist Pain At End Of Celtics-Magic

Brown looked like he might have tweaked his surgically repaired wrist

Jaylen Brown missed the end of last season with a left wrist injury that required surgery to repair.

So when he checked out of Sunday’s Boston Celtics win over the Orlando Magic inspecting that wrist, there was some obvious cause for concern.

However, Ime Udoka downplayed the ailment, as did Brown, who said it was “nothing”.

“I felt a little bit but I’m fine,” Brown told reporters after the game, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

Brown finished with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in the 116-83 drubbing of the Magic. They now will face the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and barring a setback between now and then with the wrist, Brown should be available.

