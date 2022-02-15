Joe Burrow Took Hall Of Famer’s Advice On How To Handle Super Bowl Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Burrow and the Bengals were dealt a heartbreaker Sunday night, but the star quarterback left SoFi Stadium with his head held high.

Shortly after Cincinnati fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow recalled a lesson he learned from Kurt Warner in a documentary about the Hall of Fame quarterback, who understandably took the Rams’ Super Bowl XXXVI loss to the New England Patriots very hard.

“They lost one,” Burrow told reporters, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “Later within the documentary, he said that they let it sting too much, that they didn’t celebrate what they accomplished.

“Obviously, it stings, but we had a great year. Didn’t come out this last game the way we wanted to, but I think we still have something to celebrate.”

And celebrate they did. Burrow and his Bengals teammates attended their pre-planned Super Bowl party in Los Angeles, which included the sophomore signal-caller joining rapper Kid Cudi on stage during his performance.

Burrow, arguably more than anyone else on Cincinnati’s roster, deserved to let his hair down once the season was over. After a torn ACL derailed his rookie campaign, Burrow helped lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years despite being the most-sacked QB in the regular season. The 25-year-old was sacked 19 (!) more times in the playoffs — including seven Sunday — and still nearly brought Cincy its first Lombardi Trophy.

He absolutely should be proud of his latest body of work, which he plans to use as a source of motivation heading into his third NFL season.