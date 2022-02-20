Juwan Howard Throws Hand, Ignites Michigan-Wisconsin Scrap

NESN Logo Sign In

Michigan and Wisconsin didn’t wait for the calendar to turn to March to experience some college basketball madness.

All hell broke loose at the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s Wolverines-Badgers matchup at Kohl Center. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard took a timeout with 15 seconds remaining as his team led by 15, which greatly irked Juwan Howard. The final horn sounded and the handshake line formed when Gard stopped Howard in his tracks.

Both teams started to come together as an irate Howard let Gard have it, and the Michigan coach eventually threw a hand as Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Howard’s strike sent both sides into a frenzy, as there was quite a bit of pushing and shoving before each team made its way back to its respective locker room.

Michigan, which now owns a 14-11 overall record and an 8-7 mark in the Big Ten, has five games remaining on its regular-season schedule. Howard likely will miss a few of those.