Kyle Schwarber Reveals Story Behind Waltham T-Shirt After Red Sox Win

You probably noticed Kyle Schwarber sporting a Waltham T-shirt Monday night after the Red Sox’s Game 3 win over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

The Boston slugger, who’s from Ohio, has been dubbed “Kyle from Waltham” after Barstool Sports’ Jared Carrabis gave Schwarber the nickname during an episode of the Section 10 podcast.

The T-shirt was sent to Schwarber from Carrabis, and he expanded on it a bit after Monday’s win.

“Waltham, I guess that’s where I’m from according to people from Boston. I guess Middletown, Ohio, is not a real place anymore,” Schwarber joked with reporters after the game, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “No, I got it — I think Carrabis got it. Sent it into the locker room. I think the first time I saw it was either him or MLB posted something, and everyone was asking me what’s Kyle from Waltham? I’m, like, what? I’m like, I’m from Middletown, Ohio.

“I guess my hometown is Waltham now. So go Hawks.”

What made the press conference even better is that Schwarber was pronouncing the Massachusetts city as “Walt-ham,” and Christian Arroyo took notice.

“They’re going to have field day with that one,” Arroyo told reporters. “Walt-ham, they’re going to have a field day with that.”