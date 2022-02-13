Liverpool Vs. Burnley: Fabinho Scores Lone Goal In Reds’ Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Fabinho’s close-range finish late in the first half — his fifth goal in his last seven appearances for the Reds — settled Sunday?s Premier League clash.

Jürgen Klopp’s side has now won their last six matches in all competitions and sits second in the top-flight table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City — over whom they hold a game in hand — and seven above Chelsea in third.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah returned to Liverpool’s lineup as two of four changes from Thursday’s win against Leicester City.

Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita also started, with Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones the players to make way.