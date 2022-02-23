Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Set To Return For Celtics Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics return to action Thursday night and figure to have a fully healthy roster.

Prior to the NBA All-Star break, Boston was without Marcus Smart, who badly rolled his ankle, and Robert Williams, who was dealing with calf tightness.

But when the Celtics begin their unofficial second half of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on the road, they will have both of them back in the starting five.

“They both practiced (Wednesday), looked good today, I expect them to play,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday, per MassLive’s Brian Robb.

This certainly will provide a boost to the Celtics, who have caught fire of late and are gaining ground in the Eastern Conference. They had their nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Detroit Pistons in their final game before the break, but they have an opportunity to get back in the win column against a Nets team that no longer has James Harden and will be without Kyrie Irving.

Celtics-Nets on Thursday night is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.