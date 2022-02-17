Sean McVay’s Fiancée Has Pretty Clear Message About Future Of Rams Coach

That settles that

Sean McVay was noncommittal about his future as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams prior to Super Bowl LVI.

But it appears we now have some clarity.

McVay helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend before enjoying the championship parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old had rumors surrounding him about retirement or taking a job in TV, but McVay’s fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, posted a message to her Instagram story that should clear up any questions about what he’ll be doing next season.

Well, that certainly clears things up.

